A person has been rescued after a house collapsed following an explosion in Burnley.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service say the incident happened on Sefton Terrace on Monday, 20 June.

One person has been taken to hospital, after being rescued by neighbours, and several houses have been evacuated.

Emergency services are asking people to avoid the area around Sefton Terrace and Piccadilly Road.

It is not clear what caused the explosion.

Emergency services at the scene of a house explosion in Burnley. One person has been hospitalised. Credit: MEN Media / Lancashire Live

A spokesperson from Lancashire Fire & Rescue service said: “We’re currently dealing with an explosion in a house on Sefton Terrace, Burnley.

"One person has been rescued by neighbours and taken to hospital.

“Please avoid the area around Sefton Terrace and Piccadilly Road. We have three fire engines and our urban search and rescue team at the scene.

“We’re working with the other emergency services, local authorities and utilities companies to make the scene safe and assess the structure of the property.

A Lancashire Police statement said: “Please be aware we are currently dealing with a house collapse on Sefton Terrace, in Burnley.

"Emergency services are at the scene and several properties have been evacuated.

"We are asking people to avoid the area, especially around Piccadilly Road and Sefton Terrace.”