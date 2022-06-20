Rail networks across all parts of the North West are expected to run with severe disruption this week due to strikes.

Rail workers are walking out on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June.

But there will also be disruption to services on Wednesday 22 June, Friday 24 June and Sunday 26 June.

Passengers needing to travel are being urged to plan ahead and are warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Network Rail expects a limited number of trains to run on following services:

Avanti West Coast

A significantly reduced timetable will be in place on the three days

Services from London Euston will run every hour to Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston

Blackpool will have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days

Trains will not be calling at Stockport, Macclesfield, Stoke-on Trent or Runcorn, and these stations will be closed.

Customers with existing tickets for travel from Tuesday to Sunday can get a refund with further sales suspended to help reduce disruption and overcrowding

Cross Country

Just one train per hour is expected to run between Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly

They're warning of last minute changes to the timetable

London Northwestern Railway

No trains will operate between London Euston and Crewe

Merseyrail

There will be no train services and no rail replacement buses on strike days

Northern

Services will not be operating on most routes, with a very limited number of trains on the few running lines

TransPennine Express