One of the world's rarest birds hatches at a Lancashire wildlife sanctuary

One of the world's rarest birds has hatched at a wildlife sanctuary in Lancashire for the first time.

The Red-crowned crane had never successfully bred before at the Martin Mere Wetland Centre near Ormskirk.

A breeding pair of the cranes have lived in captivity at the Wetland Centre since 2017 Credit: Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust

The species, also known as the Japanese crane, is endangered in-the-wild. Areas of wetland habitat, where it is naturally found, have been lost in Russia and East Asia.

A pair of the cranes, at Martin Mere, had previously produced eggs which were infertile.

Bird experts are keeping a careful eye on the rare chick as it grows Credit: Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust/Damien Giblin

Martin Mere Manager, Nick Brooks, said: “The successful hatching of the red-crowned crane chick is a great achievement for the centre as the breeding pair have struggled in the past.

“We will be keeping an eye on the chick as it grows," he added. "We are currently giving it preventative treatment once a week, measuring, weighing and worming it. However, the parents are doing a great job feeding and protecting it, so there isn’t much intervention needed.”

Wetland Centre staff say the chick's parents are doing a "great job" in caring for it Credit: Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust/Damien Giblin

Bird experts from the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust say it is "vital" to protect the species' natural habitats to ensure its survival.

The Red-crowned crane is one of the longest-living birds, with a lifespan of 30 to 40 years in-the-wild and up to 75 years in captivity.

In parts of Asia, it is seen as a symbol of good fortune and longevity. It is also viewed as representing fidelity as the species mates for life.