Detectives are continuing to question two men on suspicion of murder, after the death of a man in Preston.

Lee Dawson, 42, was found with stab wounds on Jutland Street at 3am on Friday 17 June. He was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Five men - aged between 18 and 31 - were arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder, and they have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two more men, aged 20 and 29, remain in custody on suspicion of murder and are being questioned.

Police cordon at the scene. Credit: Lancs Live

Lee Dawson's family said in a tribute: " Lee loved his children deeply and would do anything for them. He had a strong heart and stronger head. He was a big friendly giant. Once you had Lee as a friend you had a friend for life. He lived life to the full and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends."

A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of stab wounds.

Enquiries into the death are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates said: "My thoughts remain with Mr Dawson's loved ones at this time and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"While we have made a number of arrests, our enquiries into Mr Dawson's tragic death are very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has any information which could assist our investigation, to come forward and speak to us."