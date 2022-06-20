Residents at two specialist "extra care" homes in Salford have won a campaign to save the sites from closure.

Astley Court and Monica Court were earmarked to be shutdown after housing provider ForHousing said the sites were not suitable for modern services and could not be upgraded.

The facilities - also known as "assisted living" - provide residents with their own independence while supporting them with tasks such as washing, dressing, going to the toilet or taking medication.

Now, after talks between city leaders and the housing company, Salford Council has revealed both sites will remain open "taking new tenants and ending any uncertainty for those living in the schemes."

Both sites have now been saved from closure and residents will get to stay

Mayor Paul Dennett said: “We commend ForHousing for reviewing their proposals and working with us to provide a resolution which provides a future for these two invaluable extra care housing schemes in the city.

“We will continue to work closely with ForHousing to make wider housing plans that provide the right quality housing to serve our local areas.

"Our registered housing providers play an absolutely critical role in providing affordable homes for local people.”

Patricia Kelleher, who has dementia and recently suffered a stroke, was among those upset by the prospect of moving

Several of those living at the sites told ITV News they feared being forced to relocate miles away from families and friends.

They and their loved ones started a petition to fight the plans.

Monica Court and Astley Court are "invaluable extra care housing schemes" according to city leaders Credit: Salford Council

ForHousing's CEO, Colette McKune, said: “We have listened to the views of tenants and the community and understand their feelings about living at Astley and Monica Courts.

"We will be sharing this positive news with tenants and their families today.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Salford City Council on the quality of extra care housing going forward.”