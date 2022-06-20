Play Brightcove video

Video report by Paul Crone.

We all know the poem about the owl and the pussy-cat who went to sea, in a beautiful pea green boat, with honey and plenty of money wrapped up in a five pound note.

And now dozens of owls and pussy-cats have sprung up around Knowsley in Merseyside as part of a new culture trail, helping to mark the area's year as Liverpool City Region Borough of Culture.

Huge, elaborately decorated, owls and pussy-cats will be out and about across the borough for people to spot and record on a free downloadable app.

The sculptures are placed around the borough, including at Whiston Hospital.

Designed and decorated by artists and members of the local community, the scultpures will be popping up in public spaces including parks, town centres and other locations - some of which you might not expect.

The trail commemorates the fact that Edward Lear actually wrote his world-famous poem - The Owl & the Pussy-Cat - during his time living in Knowsley, and took his inspiration from the historic site and its inhabitants.

Born in 1812, the painter and artist was known for his absurd wit. He was invited by the Earl of Derby to stay at Knowsley Hall in 1832, where he wrote his first book of poems, A Book of Nonsense (1846), which was composed for the grandchildren of the Derby household.

The Owl, The Pussycat and the young artist whose stay near Liverpool created a lyrical legend

The famous poem was composed at Knowsley Hall.

Cllr Shelley Powell, Knowsley Council Cabinet Member for Communities & Neighbourhoods said:

''It is fair to say that each one is its own work of art and the detail and thinking behind the designs is really inspiring.

From commemorating parts of Knowsley's history and heritage to reflecting the local environment or celebrating some local 'celebrities' - each sculpture has its own story to tell.

I'm sure it will be a really popular attraction and a great free activity for families across the summer holidays too."

This owl takes inspiration from William Shakespeare.

The trail was announced in September last year and a competition was launched for artists to submit their design ideas to decorate the 32 large owls and pussy-cat sculptures.

They were asked to take inspiration from Knowsley – its people, history and other characteristics.

In addition, local schools have also been working on designs for a further 50 smaller sculptures which will also be on display in Knowsley during the summer months.

The creatures will be in place until September 2022.