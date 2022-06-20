A theatre star from Blackpool has landed what she describes as her "dream part" starring in Coronation Street.

Jodie Prenger will be behind the bar of the Rovers Return, playing the part of Glenda - the sister of undertaker George Shuttleworth.

Her character will arrive in the soap after returning from working as an entertainer on cruise ships.

Jodie begins filming on the cobbles at ITV's Media City studios this week Credit: PA

Jodie said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little.

"It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life. To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. I have to say, total dream part."

The singer and actor originally found fame after winning the role of Nancy in 'Oliver!' through a TV talent contest Credit: PA

Since winning a TV show for a starring role in the West End, back in 2008, the 43-year-old has enjoyed a successful theatre career.

Coronation Street producer Ian MacLeod said: "Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard.

"She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her.”

Jodie and actor Tony Maudsley, who plays her on-screen brother Credit: ITV Studios

The actor and singer described her new character as "fun and sassy" and said that she is enjoying working with George Shuttleworth actor, Tony Maudsley.

"I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella!

"Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve wrecking experiences you’ll go though and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming.

"It was, and is, everything I expected, and more.”

