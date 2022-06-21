Play Brightcove video

Shocking CCTV footage has caught the moment a bus narrowly missed a group of children on bikes as it careered down a street and smashed into a row of cars.

According to the time stamp, the crash happened just before 4:50pm on Saturday, 18 June, in Crewe, in Cheshire.

The footage shows the bus hit the side of a van and ploughed into the back of a red car, almost striking three children.

The red car is then moved into another that is parked in front, which is then shunted into a lamp post.

Both vehicles ended up in the middle of the road and the bus came to a standstill on the pavement.

Some of the damage caused by the bus crash. Credit: MEN Media.

The daughter of a resident on the street said the incident "was just outside" her mother's house.

She described it as "unfortunate", but said "no-one was hurt."

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "At 4.53pm on Saturday 18 June police were called to reports of a collision on Alton Street, Crewe."

"Officers attended and found a bus had collided with four parked cars before coming to a stop on the pavement.

"A number of children were in the area at the time but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries."

The bus narrowly missed the children before hurtling into parked cars. Credit: MEN

Police said the the bus driver was shaken because of the incident and no arrests have been taken place.

A police spokesperson said: "A bus was in collision with a number of other vehicles. No injuries were reported and no offences disclosed."

Keith Myatt, Head of business development for the Status Bus Group which includes D&G Bus Limited, said the incident is currently being investigated.

She added: "Until we have established the facts we have no further comment.”

