Face masks now have to be worn in healthcare settings across the Isle of Man after a surge in Covid cases.

The reintroduction comes after an influx of visitors for this years TT, causing infections to quadruple on the Island.

It is a reverse of the decision made a week ago to lift the restriction.

Provider of health and social care on the Isle of Man, Manx care said: "Mask-wearing is re-introduced in our premises, following a spike in Covid-19 community transmission."

This applies to Noble’s, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, Manannan Court, care homes, GP practices, outpatient/community clinics, dentists & opticians.