Face masks mandatory in healthcare settings on Isle of Man after surge in Covid cases
Face masks now have to be worn in healthcare settings across the Isle of Man after a surge in Covid cases.
The reintroduction comes after an influx of visitors for this years TT, causing infections to quadruple on the Island.
It is a reverse of the decision made a week ago to lift the restriction.
Provider of health and social care on the Isle of Man, Manx care said: "Mask-wearing is re-introduced in our premises, following a spike in Covid-19 community transmission."
This applies to Noble’s, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, Manannan Court, care homes, GP practices, outpatient/community clinics, dentists & opticians.