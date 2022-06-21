Play Brightcove video

Little Amal arrives at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool

Little Amal, the giant puppet which represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has visited Liverpool's iconic waterfront.

Her visit is part of a new journey through England for World Refugee Week (20-26 June).

After embarking on a 8,000km journey from Syria to Manchester in 2021, the 3.5 metre tallpuppet is travelling to 11 towns and cities as part of her 'New Steps, New Friends' tour.

Hundreds of people turned out to the Royal Albert Dock to greet Little Amal on her two-hour visit.

'Little Amal' being put through her paces by Liverpool FC Foundation's inclusion team Credit: ITV news

She was welcomed by Liverpool FC Foundation's Inclusion team, who invited her to put her football skills to the test outside of the Martin Luther King Jr Building.

Liverpool FC Foundation's Inclusion team deliver a Refugee Football programme weekly, providing four sessions to over 150 refugees across the city.

Following this, Little Amal made her way towards Tate Liverpool where she met 60 children from Smithdown Primary School.

The children are part of the gallery's Tackling the Blues project, partnered with Edge Hill University and Everton in the Community, which uses arts-based education to support young people aged 6-16 who are experiencing, or are at risk of developing, mental illness.

Little Amal at the Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool Credit: ITV news

The National Museums Liverpool has also encouraged Little Amal to become part of the Museum of Liverpool's community archaeology team, looking at the city's investigating the long maritime history, as well as its links to the transatlantic slave trade.

One woman who turned out to see Little Amal told ITV news "I thought she was amazing, a bit smaller than the puppets which were here a couple of years ago".

Asylum Link, a local choir supporting asylum seekers and refugees in the city, performed for Amal on the Museum of Liverpool's steps before she ended her visit to Liverpool with a trip to a local primary school.