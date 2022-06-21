Play Brightcove video

Sir Bob Scott joined ITV Granada Reports' Lucy Meacock in the studio.

One of the North West's leading sports and arts figures says Manchester should have hosted the 2012 Olympic Games to create a "powerhouse" across the North of England.

Sir Bob Scott, who chaired the city's successful bid for the 2002 Commonwealth Games, argues that Manchester - not London - should have been the nation's candidate for the Olympics.

Sir Bob says the nation is "dominated" by London and any other city is seen as coming from the "second 11"

In an interview with ITV News, Sir Bob argued that holding the 2012 Olympics in Manchester would have effectively 'levelled-up' the North of England.

He said: "If you want the 'Northern Powerhouse' you would have had it in one thing. It would have been done by the Olympic Games being kept in Manchester.

"The real problem is that we are so over-dominated by our capital city that people immediately think that if you don't offer London, you're offering the second 11."

He also helped to secure Liverpool's status as European Capital of Culture in 2008, symbolised by the 'Superlambanana' Credit: PA

After more than 50 years in the arts and sports sectors - mostly in the North West - Sir Bob has written his life story.

In a new book, he details how his career took him from being an administrator of a theatre company in Manchester in the 1960s to working with the International Olympic Committee.

He has also revealed that when he led Liverpool's winning bid to become European Capital of Culture 2008, another rival for the title paid for part of the celebrations.

Officials in Newcastle had expectantly hired a plane to trail a banner emblazoned with "2008 - We Did It" but lost.

Sir Bob said: "Somebody phoned and said 'I've been booked to fly this plane with a banner on the back of it. They don't seem to want it anymore. Would you like it?'

"So, Newcastle paid for us to fly that plane over our heads that day."

When asked if he thought things were "better" in the North West because of him, Sir Bob replied: "I wouldn't say that, but I'd like to think I contributed."

