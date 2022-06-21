The grieving relatives of two men murdered during a lockdown party in Manchester have spoken of how every day is a reminder of their loss, on the second anniversary of their shooting.

Cheriff Tall, 21, and father-of-three Abayomi 'Junior' Ajose, 36, were both shot in the head at the party in a car park in Moss Side.

Police believe a row erupted between the gunman and Cheriff with Abayomi trying to intervene.

A suspect was quickly identified but, so far, he has managed to evade capture.

Detectives think the suspect may now have fled the country

Today, two years on, Abayomi's widow Lola has made an emotional video appeal for information leading to the killer's arrest.

She says her husband was a fun and loving family man whose death has affected her family "in every way, not for good, especially with the children."

Around 400 people were at the illegal lockdown party and detectives have travelled nationwide to interview witnesses who were present. Raids in Birmingham, where the suspect is believed to be from, failed to arrest him.

Cheriff's father Moussa believes someone knows where the suspect can be found. In a moving video, he said: "I'm calling for that people, for that somebody, to come forward to help us catch that killer."

Inspector Neil Higginson, from Greater Manchester Police, believes there are witnesses who saw what happened - or even just part of what happened - and still have not revealed that.

He said: "We know people will have information who haven't come forward yet for whatever reason that might be."

Investigators have trawled through evidence from the scene and hundreds of hours of mobile phone footage

Insp Higginson added: "We are desperate to get justice for the families and for us to achieve that we need more information.

"Undoubtedly people will know where he is. He's been on the run for two years. It's obvious he has got help from someone or some people somewhere.

"The gunman clearly has not got a conscience if he can kill people this way and he has never come forward."