Video report by Paul Crone.

It has been the most important summer agricultural event in the North West for 184 years, and this year it has returned to the North West bigger than ever before.

The Royal Cheshire County Show is a huge celebration of the countryside, bringing together elements of both farming and rural life and attracting thousands of visitors every year.

The first day of the 2022 show was blessed with glorious sunshine and thousands flocked to the site in Tabley to make the most of the weather.

80,000 people are expected to visit across the two day event.

With its roots firmly in farming, the Cheshire show holds competition classes for cattle, sheep, pigs and dairy goats.

There are also horse competitions, including show jumping as well as rare breeds of livestock, poultry, pigeons, rabbits, and of course a dog show.

Granada Reports Correspondent Paul Crone was there to enjoy the show.

Organisers say they are keen to share their part of the world with those who may not have experienced country living before.

Royal Cheshire show Director Rob Davenport.

''The show is about educating those people who have moved in from the city and want to experience more of a rural, less urban lifestyle'', said Royal Cheshire Show Director Rob Davenport.

''I think more and more people are starting to buy into what the countryside means to the country and the economy.

We want people to come and enjoy the countryside, to visit farms and farm shops - we are all open and welcoming.''

Shopw jumping event at the Royal Cheshire Show

The show was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and in 2021 took place as a one day event. This year it is once again being held over two consecutive days.

The Royal Cheshire Show returns after Covid-enforced hiatus

Celebrity chefs were also on hand to provide cookery demonstrations, along with actor turned cheesemaker Sean Wilson, who is known for starring as Martin Platt in Coronation Street.

Celebrity cheese maker Sean Wilson (middle) with chef Ryan Mellor (left) and Granada Reports presenter Paul Crone (right).

''We came last year for the one day show, but really now the Cheshire Show is back, and the prosecco is back!'' he told Granada Reports Correspondent Paul Crone.

The last few years have seen some significant markers in the show's history.

In 2016 the show was handed 'Royal' status by the Cabinet Office.

2018 marked the 180th anniversary of The Cheshire Agricultural Society.