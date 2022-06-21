A man has been arrested on suspicion of being "too drunk" to do a breath test after police spotted a pint of San Miguel on the dashboard.

Merseyside Police stopped a white van on Whitefield Drive in Kirkby at around 10:40pm on Monday, 20 June.

Posting on Twitter, they shared a photo of the pint glass perched on the vehicle's dashboard.They said the driver was "too drunk" to provide a breath analysis and was arrested at the scene.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said a man from Bootle has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in custody.The full statement said: "A 31 year-old man from Bootle was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, possession of a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine) and using a vehicle without third party insurance. He is currently in custody."

