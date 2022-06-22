A former police officer has been jailed for "viciously" attacking and attempting to rape a woman in her own home.

Ernesto Ceraldi , who was a serving officer for Greater Manchester Police at the time, met the woman in a pub in Edenfield, in Lancashire, showing her his warrant card and photographs of his police dog to gain her trust.

Preston Crown Court heard Ceraldi , 44, went back to her home on 1 April 2022 where he "viciously" assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her.

The victim managed to run out of the house, but Ceraldi chased after her and continued to assault her.

A neighbour heard her screams and came to her aid and the former police officer was arrested a short time later.

During his police interview, Ceraldi denied assaulting the woman and claimed any sexual contact was consensual.

The victim, who suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the attack, said the mental effects of the attack will 'never heal.'

In an impact statement, she said:"I can no longer go out and return home after dark on my own, someone must come into the house with me to put me at ease.

"I have had to have additional security measures fitted to make me feel safe in the place that I call home and where I am entitled to feel safe."

Ceraldi was given five years and four months in prison after he admitted attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sentencing him, Judge Medland QC said Ceraldi had committed a "grossly serious set of offences".

He added: "You lost control… you placed your hand around her throat and squeezed…she was in genuine fear of her life."

Howard Gough, District Crown Prosecutor with CPS North West’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: "Ernesto Ceraldi carried out a vicious attack on a woman in her own home; a place where she should have been safe.

"I would like to commend her courage in coming forward and speaking about her ordeal, I hope that as Ceraldi begins this prison sentence she can begin to put the trauma behind her and start to move on with her life.

"The CPS are committed to prosecuting those who use violence to control and abuse women and hope this woman’s bravery inspires anyone who has suffered sexual or violent abuse to come forward and see their attackers brought to justice."

