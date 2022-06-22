A vigil will be held in Huyton on Merseyside this evening in memory of schoolgirl Lexi McDavid who died after being hit by a van.

Lexi, who was just 12, was killed after being hit by a white Mercedes van as she got off a bus on Princess Drive on Tuesday, 7 June.

Emergency services attended the scene around 3.30pm and Lexi was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital and died of her injuries a short time after the collision.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Bouquets of flowers, candles and written tributes have been left at the scene of the crash.

One of the tributes, written on a wooden box filled with white and pink roses said: "Love you baby girl. Miss you so much angel."

People across Merseyside will gather in Huyton village outside the Iceland Supermarket between 6pm and 8pm, to honour the schoolgirl's life.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

The vigil will involve a minutes applause for the 12-year-old, live performances and speeches from Lexi's family.

There will also be photo opportunities with LOL mascots and Princess Belle.

Event organiser Anthony Goudie said: "This has taken a lot of work to organise and put together to create a special memory for Lexi's family."

Organisers have asked the public to respect their staff and not bring alcohol to the vigil otherwise you will be escorted off the site.