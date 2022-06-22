A serving police officer is to stand trial accused of assaulting a dad and his young daughter.

PC Paul Cleasby denies two counts of assault by beating in relation to an incident that took place while the 34-year-old was on duty.

It is claimed PC Cleasby was responding to a domestic incident in Oldham, on 18 November 2021, when he allegedly assaulted a man and his daughter, in their home.

Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard the girl received an injury during the wider response to the incident as a door was forced open, while PC Cleasby is later alleged to have punched the dad.

PC Cleasby's case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which concluded in April.

Christopher Fallows, defending, asked District Judge Wendy Lloyd to reserve the case to a judge and allow the defence time to secure a "use of force" expert for the trial.

It is expected a number of witnesses will give evidence at the three-day trial.

PC Cleasby, of Windermere Road, Middleton, was released on unconditional bail until the start date of his trial on 12 October.