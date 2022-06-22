A man was forced to walk home when police seized his van - after discovering he had been driving for 20 years without a licence.

Lancashire Police stopped the white van at Furthergate Service Station on Accrington Road, Blackburn on Tuesday 21 June.

The van was stopped at Furthergate Service Station in Blackburn Credit: Google

It had been linked to a number of speeding offences but, when officers checked the driver's licence they discovered his provisional licence had expired 20 years ago, and he had never got a full one.

In a social media post, the force said: "The driver of this vehicle is going to need their suncream today, as this vehicle has been seized...

"After 20 years of driving without a licence, it was this individual's unlucky day".

The male driver will now be issued with a summons to court for driving without a licence and without insurance.

Blackburn with Darwen Police told ITV News he walked home from the scene, as he did not have far to go and "it's a lovely sunny day".