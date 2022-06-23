A member of a grooming gang, who got an underage girl pregnant and trafficked another, has told a judge he should not be deported because his son 'needs a role model.'

Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Abdul Rauf, 52, have been told they are to be sent back to Pakistan for the public good.

They were both part of a notorious Rochdale grooming gang convicted of a number of serious sex offences in May 2012.

Since their release from jail, they have fought a long legal battle against deportation on the grounds that it would interfere with their human rights.

The Rochdale grooming gang plied their victims with drink and drugs before abusing them. Credit: ITV News

Khan appeared at a final hearing on Wednesday, 22 June, to argue he should not be deported.

When Judge Charlotte Welsh asked him how his son might be affected, Khan said: “As you know, the father figure is very important in every culture in the world, to be a role model for the child, to tell him or her right from wrong.”

The 51-year-old also claimed he is not wanted by his family back in Pakistan because his reputation would affect their business.

Khan got a 13-year-old girl pregnant, but denied he was the father, then met another girl, 15, and trafficked her to others using violence when she complained.

Rochdale grooming gang member Qari Abdul Rauf has also been told he could be deported.

Rauf trafficked a 15-year-old girl for sex, driving her to secluded areas to have sex with her in his taxi and ferry her to a flat in Rochdale where he and others had sex with her.

For two years, a gang of men in Rochdale preyed on girls as young as 12, plying them with alcohol and drugs before they were gang-raped in rooms above takeaway shops and ferried to different flats in taxis where cash was paid to use them.

Greater Manchester Police said as many as 47 girls were groomed.

