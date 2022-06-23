EasyJet has apologised for cancelling all flights between Manchester and the Isle of Man for four months.

The airline has said they are made the decision to make cuts to their flight schedule "due to industry wide operational issues impacting airlines".

EasyJet says flights between the island and Manchester are cancelled from 1 July until the end of October, with the route recommencing at the start of November.

The airline said it is "very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause" and passengers who had already booked would be offered refunds, vouchers or the option to rebook.

A spokesperson said: "EasyJet remains absolutely focused on our daily operation and continues to monitor this very closely."

Passengers travelling from Manchester will still be able to travel to the Isle of Man via alternative airlines during this period, including LoganAir and British Airways.

An EasyJet cabin crew based in Spain announced on Tuesday, 21 June, that they are set to go on strike for nine days in July over low wages.

