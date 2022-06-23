A life-long Manchester City fan has been handed a three-year ban for throwing a flare onto the pitch during the Premier League final.

Phillip Maxwell threw the flare over the heads of other supporters and stewards as the team scored their second goal against Aston Villa on 22 May, 2022.

After watching video footage of the smoke flare, Maxwell admitted the offence during a police interview.

His actions were described at Manchester City Court on Thursday, 23 June, as "thoughtless and selfish".

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in court and was handed a £1,440 fine and a three-year football banning order.

Kerry Grieve, District Crown Prosecutor for Crown Prosecutor Service North West said: "Flares create a risk to the safety of players and spectators.

"On this occasion, thankfully nobody was hurt but we have seen many times the consequences of flares at football matches and we must root out those who jeopardise the safety of others."

