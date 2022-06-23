Play Brightcove video

Victoria Grimes spoke to Lexi's twin sister, Lois, and aunt Kim at a vigil in Huyton.

The twin sister and aunt of a schoolgirl who was struck by a van and killed say "life will never be the same without her".

Lexi McDavid, 12, died in hospital after being hit by a white Mercedes as she got off a bus on Princess Drive, in Huyton, on 7 June.

Police say the driver of the van remained at the scene and is continuing to assist with their enquiries into the incident.

On Wednesday (22 June), hundreds turned out in the village of Huyton to remember Lexi, who has been described by her twin sister, Lois McDavid, as "kind" and "smart."

Lexi McDavid died in hospital after being struck by a van as she got off the bus.

Speaking at the vigil, Lois said: "She was amazing. She was funny, kind, smart. Every time somebody was upset she would just cheer us up and she was just there for everyone."

She continued to say the vigil, "shows how much Lexi was loved and how precious and kind she was because all these people showed up just for her.

"I think it's very thoughtful of them all to stop what they're doing and take the time to do this for us."

A donation page, set up by Lexi's family to pay for the funeral of the 12-year-old, has raised more than £12,000.

A mourner lays flowers at the scene where Lexi was struck by a van in Huyton. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Almost 100 people have donated, including the Megan Hurley Foundation, which was set up in memory of one of Manchester arena attack victims.

Lexi's aunt Kim said: "It's been so overwhelming. We can't thank anyone enough for doing all of that. It has taken a lot of pressure off Lexi's mum - it has helped so much."

She went on to say that "life will never be the same without her."

The vigil involved a minute's applause for the 12-year-old, live performances and speeches from her family.

Event organiser Anthony Goudie said: "This has taken a lot of work to organise and put together to create a special memory for Lexi's family."

