A man has been arrested by detectives on Merseyside investigating the murder of Nyle Corrigan.

The 19-year-old was shot dead in Boode Croft Stockbridge village on 12 November 2020, almost two years ago.

Police say a 23-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating the murder of Nyle Corrigan in Stockbridge Village in November 2020 have arrested a 23 year-old man."The man, who is from the Huyton area, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."The arrest is the 12th to be made over the teenager's death after a 10th in March, but no one has been charged.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact police on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting the reference number 20000688863 or contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.