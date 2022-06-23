Parts of the North West are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms and torrential downpours as a week of hot temperatures comes to an end.

The warning, which is in force until shortly before midnight on Thursday, 23 June, covers Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire, including Preston and Blackpool.

These torrential downpours will be very hit and miss, but where they do occur they are likely to be accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hail.

The Met Office warns the thunderstorms may cause flooding in some places, with impacts on travel and chances of delays and cancellations to public transport. There is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall within an hour.

It has also warned of the small risk of power cuts and some communities becoming cut off due to flooded roads.

