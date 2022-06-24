The mother of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett has said "more needs to be done" to keep the public safe, as she accepts an OBE at Buckingham Palace.

The 60-year-old campaigner was selected in the Queen's New Year Honours list in December 2021 after being recognised for her tireless work in counter-terrorism.

Her son Martyn was one of 22 people who lost their lives in a terrorist attack after an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Figen Murray, who publicly forgave terrorist Salman Abedi, completed a counter-terrorism masters degree shortly after the atrocity to try and understand why her son was killed.

Figen Murray and son Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester arena attack. Credit: Family photo

She has campaigned tirelessly for 'Martyn's Law', which would see venues adopt security measures that would require staff to carry out counter-terrorism training.

Most recently, the law was confirmed in the Queen's Speech, setting out the Government's planned legislative programme.

Under the proposals, venues would have a legal duty to devise and provide specific security plans for a terror attack.

On Friday, Figen was awarded an OBE by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace.

Martyn Hett.

After accepting the honour, Figen said she is "incredibly humbled" but there is still "more work to be done" over public safety.

She said: "The Manchester Arena attack changed my life forever, and I know my son Martyn would be touched by all of the work I am doing in memory of him.

"Whilst the bomber sought to spread hatred and division that night, I am determined to share the values that Martyn held so close to his heart - love, kindness and tolerance - to make our young people more understanding and resilient to extremist influences.

"But there is also work to be done around safety at public places and venues. We should all be able to enjoy attending these venues in the knowledge that we are protected against potential terrorist attacks."

Figen Murray giving evidence at the Manchester arena attack inquiry. Credit: ITV News

She continued to say: "I am grateful that the Government announced plans to introduce Martyn's Law into legislation earlier this year, and I want to use this opportunity to thank the Government for all the work that goes into creating this important piece of legislation.

"We have an opportunity before us to set the world leading standards and legislation that will provide organisations, businesses and their employees the training and tools to prevent future terror attacks and keep the public safe.

"I look forward to working closely with the Government to ensure this happens."

