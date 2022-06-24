A man has been arrested after reports of a crossbow was fired in a street in Liverpool.

Armed police were called to Celia Street in Kirkdale at 12:45pm on Friday 24 June.

No injuries were reported but people in the area were left extremely shaken by the incident.

A 54 year-old-man has been detained on suspicion of attempted Section 18 wounding and affray. Merseyside Police say it has seized the crossbow and it is being forensically examined.

Road closures are in place on Celia Street while investigations are carried out, including CCTV, forensic and house to-house enquiries.

Inspector Martin Mannion said: “Thanks to the quick actions of our officers, the man was detained and his weapon recovered before any harm was caused to members of the public.

“Nonetheless, this would have been an extremely shocking incident for anyone to witness and our officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We will not tolerate those who use dangerous weapons to cause fear and harm in our communities, so please tell us what you know to keep our streets safer.”

Can you help?

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Twitter, or 101 orCrimestoppers, anonymously on 0800555111 with reference 22000441558.