Video report by Anna Youssef

Britain's biggest carbon capture project sprawls across the Cheshire landscape at Northwich and is billed as the future of green manufacturing.

The 20 million pound site belongs to Tata Chemicals Europe- the UK's sole manufacturer of sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate used to make essential products like food, detergent, medicines and glass.

They say they'll now be able to recycle 40,000 tonnes of waste carbon dioxide every year.

And in a world first the captured carbon dioxide will be used to produce pharmaceutical quality sodium bicarbonate generating millions.

Carbon capture takes carbon dioxide that would be admitted to the atmosphere, captures it in a plant, concentrates and purifies it and then turns it into a raw material to use in the manufacture of pharmaceutical grade products.

As well as all the environmental benefits the plant provides around four hundred jobs.