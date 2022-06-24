Flowers have been stolen from a memorial to those who died in the Manchester Arena bombing, police have revealed.

Officers say the thefts have taken place on three separate occasions in May and June 2022.

Floral tributes to the 22 people who were murdered in May 2017 had been left at the Glade of Light, which was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack.

The memorial is centred around a white stone halo bearing the names of those who died.

Chief Inspector Wignall, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This memorial is really precious to the family and friends of the victims as well as people across Greater Manchester who were impacted by the attack."

Police have appealed for help to identify a man they want to speak to Credit: GMP

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Ch Insp Wignall added: “Whilst we are carrying out our own enquiries, I ask anyone who can help identify the male in the CCTV image to contact us or Crimestoppers immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact 0161 856 1930 or 12383@gmp.police.uk quoting 4 20/06/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is not the first time that police have had to investigate an incident at the Victoria Street site.

In December 2021, families of those who died said they were sickened after trespassers were seen vomiting and urinating at the memorial.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know