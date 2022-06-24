A giant bass guitar has appeared in Liverpool, as Sir Paul McCartney prepares for his headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

The former Beatle celebrated his 80th birthday and now fans will get the chance to have their photograph taken next to a replica of his Höfner 500/1 violin bass which became iconic during the early years of the band.

The Beatles Story attraction, which is hosting the installation at Royal Albert Dock, says it visually celebrates the illustrious and ground-breaking career of one of music’s greatest composers.

Sir Paul McCartney promoting his album on TV in 2020 Credit: Nbc/The Tonight Show/Zuma Press/PA Images

Nick Wass, from collaborators Höfner, commented: "What can I say? It looks fab! I hope you go and see it and we send much love to you from Germany."

Sir Pau McCartney recently completed his Got Back tour of North America and is set to be the oldest ever solo headliner at Glastonbury when he plays on Saturday 25th June.

It has also been revealed that he will be performing at a Somerset music venue the night before his big stage set.

Fans now have the chance to have their pictures taken next to the giant guitar statue as part of his 80th birthday celebrations.

The donation station outside The Beatles Story

The Beatles Story is hoping to shine a spotlight on the work of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins.

In 1988, Sir Paul donated an autographed Höfner bass guitar to the organisation.

Visitors to the attraction will have the opportunity to donate via a QR code.

Sandy Trappit, Head of Partnerships at the charity, said: "We all know the impact on the world the Beatles had through the power of music, so we’re absolutely delighted that Beatles Story have chosen to support Nordoff Robbins.

"We hope it leads people to connect to the value of music and recognise its importance for their emotional health and wellbeing."

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.