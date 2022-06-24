Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivers message of support to LGBT+ community

Play Brightcove video

Jurgen Klopp has delivered a powerful message of support to the LGBT+ community after being nominated for a national award.

The Liverpool FC manager was speaking in a video for a star-studded audience at the British LGBT Awards.

The Liverpool manager was a nominated Celebrity Ally of the Year alongside Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and the category winner, music star Alicia Keys - who narrowly beat the German coach after a huge public vote.

Klopp said: "There are many famous names in this category so being named alongside them is something I'm very proud of.

"I have always been a supporter of LGBT+ community, and if I can do anything to make a difference, then I will certainly try my best."

Adele Roberts picked up the Role Model of the Year accolade. Credit: PA

The British LGBT Awards is the UK’s biggest LGBT+ awards event which celebrates the best British and international talent from the community, as well as the allies and organisations who support them.

Vogue director and fashion icon Edward Enninful was handed the Global Media Trailblazer award while Olympic star Tom Daley collected the Sports Personality of the Year award.

Fellow Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes was a surprise presenter on the night, having just broken a 34-year silence to tell the world she's openly gay.

Ellesmere Port singer Lee Latchford-Evans and his fellow Steps popstars were awarded with the Music Artist of the Year gong, while Wirral-born Strictly judge Shirley Ballas awarded the Media Moment of the Year prize to dancing duo Johannes Radebe and John Whaite.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts from Southport also won a Role Model of the Year prize following her brave fight back against bowel cancer.

Founders of legendary charity and company Stonewall were awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the night by Birkenhead-born broadcasting legend Paul O’Grady.

Jurgen Klopp added: "Wearing my rainbow laces the whole season is a great my way to show my support but it's also about what we all do every day that will make the world a better place.

"I keep on doing what I can in support of the LGBT+ community."