Manchester United star Mason Greenwood is to remain on bail after he was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill.

The 20-year-old striker was initially arrested on Sunday, 30 January, following allegations on social media of the rape and assault of a woman.

The posts, which have since been deleted, included an audio recording, photos and video.

While in Greater Manchester Police custody, Greenwood was then further arrested on 1 February on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault.

On Friday, a force spokesperson said: “Following a hearing yesterday, a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill on Sunday January 30 remains on bail.”

The force said no further updates would be issued until the suspect was charged or released facing no further action.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, the footballer was suspended from playing or training with Manchester United until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, and later terminated it, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know