Thunderstorms are expected to cause some heavy rain in parts of the North West as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

Cumbria and Lancashire are expected to see some showers, lightning and hail in places on between 1pm and 10pm on Friday, 24 June.

The Met Office say there is a chance that areas could see up to 20-30 mm of rain within two hours in the afternoon.

They weather service has also warned of a slight chance of power cuts and that drivers could be affected by spray on the roads.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, the Met Office say there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

