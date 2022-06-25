A 15 year old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked in Chorley.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called by the ambulance service to Waterside in Euxton at 7.08pm on Friday June 24 after the boy was found unconscious in the street.

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with a serious head injury and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

DCI Mike Gladwin, from Lancashire Police said: “This incident has resulted in the young victim suffering an extremely serious injury. My thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

"An investigation is very much underway to establish exactly what has occurred. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage which captures the assault or anybody acting suspiciously in the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm to contact police as soon as possible.

"While this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution".

Can you help?

Anyone with information should email Lancashire Police here or call 101, quoting log 1180 of June 24, 2022.