Sir Paul McCartney is preparing to headline Glastonbury festival for the second time in a performance set to make history.

Tonight, the former Beatle will become the oldest solo artist to headline the festival when he performs to a crowd of thousands - just a week after his 80th birthday.

Sir Paul is set to perform at 9.30pm on Saturday, 25 June, on the Pyramid Stage.

His milestone comes the day after Billie Eilish became the youngest ever solo artist at the prestigious music festival, which draws huge crowds from around the world.

Ahead of his history-making set, Sir Paul delivered a surprise preview performance at an intimate venue in Frome, Somerset, where he played some of his best-known solo material.

His set-list included tracks Maybe I'm Amazed and Band On The Run alongside some of the Beatles' most-loved songs, including Hey Jude and Blackbird.

Tickets for the concert cost £25 and were sold on a first come first served basis.

Some fans who missed out on tickets put up deckchairs in the car park in the hope of hearing the gig through the venue's walls.

Watch: Sir Paul McCartney fans who missed out on tickets sit outside the gig in hopes of being able to hear his Frome performance.

Play Brightcove video

In recent months, Sir Paul has been performing in the United States for his Got Back tour, in which he was joined by fellow veteran Jon Bon Jovi in New Jersey.

Sir Paul had previously said that his tour and Glastonbury performance will be full of hits from his time in the Beatles and his later group Wings, as well as some of his most popular solo material.

His headline performance is expected to attract an especially large crowd and is being tipped to rival the masses who turned out to see the The Rolling Stones in 2013 and Adele in 2016.

Tune into ITV News podcast Unscripted for the latest entertainment news