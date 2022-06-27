BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has announced that she is free of bowel cancer.

The presenter, from Southport, revealed in October 2021 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone surgery to remove a tumour.

She has since shared her experiences of chemotherapy, and having a stoma bag fitted, with the aim of bringing more awareness to the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer.

On Monday (27 June), Adele announced to her Instagram followers the "beautiful" news that she was cancer free, something she said "took her breath away."

In an emotional post, she said: "Angel on Earth. The day I’ve been waiting for.

"Hearing the words “you’re free of cancer” absolutely took my breath away. I keep replaying it in my mind. It was the most beautiful sound I think I’ve ever heard.

"Even though I was praying Dr Khan would say that to me I don’t think my head let me believe it until I heard it."Everything we’ve been through seems to be swirling around in my body and life feels a bit surreal at the moment… BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL! I am counting my blessings."I am also in awe of anyone dealing with cancer. The courage, the strength, the determination… and at times, the humour you have shown has been nothing short of super human.

"You’ve inspired me and given me the fire to never give up. You’re warriors and it’s thanks to seeing you being so strong that’s kept me going.

Adele Roberts has documented her bowel cancer journey since she announced the news in 2021. Credit: Instagram / Adele Roberts

"Feel the fear and do it anyway. Sometimes it took me all my strength just to get out of bed and face the day but I still did it.

"Every day I made sure I did something to do a huge f*ck you to cancer. It’s taken too many of us. I didn’t know what fate had in store for me but I knew I’d never stop trying."Thank you to my family, my friends, everyone who’s taken time to message me, send love or positive thoughts. You’ve kept me going and helped me slay this beast.

"That’s one thing Dr Khan said to me. Your mind can go to dark places when dealing with cancer but that’s the one thing I knew I had control over.

"My body might have been dying - it’s still so sore now - but there was no way I was letting it destroy my spirit."

The Southport-born presenter has said she is "grateful" to her doctors, family and friends. Credit: Instagram / Adele Roberts

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

According to the NHS, the three main symptoms of bowel cancer are:

persistent blood in your poo – that happens for no obvious reason or is associated with a change in bowel habit

a persistent change in your bowel habit – which is usually having to poo more and your poo may also become more runny

persistent lower, bloating or discomfort – that's always caused by eating and may be associated with loss of appetite or significant

However, the NHS says most people with these symptoms do not have bowel cancer. Other health problems can cause similar symptoms such as a change in diet or haemorrhoids.

The NHS recommends to see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more.

