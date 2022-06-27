Mark Cavendish said it "felt incredible" to win the British National Road Championship title for the second time in Castle Douglas over the weekend.

The Manxman saw off the challenge of under-23 rider Sam Watson and Alex Richardson over the 201-kilometre course around Dumfries & Galloway.

“I’m super happy. I felt incredible,” the 37-year-old told his QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team’s Twitter account.

“I know I’ve got better form, even than last year. I’m going so much better than last year, and I knew I could show that today.

“Obviously the other teams were super strong but I had fire in my eyes and I’m very happy to get this British Championship.”

Cavendish, however, looks set to miss out on this year’s Tour de France as his team’s first-choice sprinter is currently Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen.

He said: “It’s unlikely I’ll go to the Tour de France so I might as well use it, today, and at least show that the reason I’m not going to the Tour is not because I’ve got bad form."

Asked if there was still any possibility he could be involved, he said: “I haven’t had a call from the team one way or the other."

Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the Men's Elite race during the 2022 British National Road Championships road race. Credit: PA images

He continued: “Normally you get a call to say you’re going or not going but this time I haven’t had anything, so I’m trying to stay optimistic with that, but we’ll see.

“I’ve trained as if I’m going to the Tour, you can see my condition’s there and that I’m good enough to go to the Tour.

“I know if I went, I’d win (stages) but I know if other guys get in the team they would win. I’d just be happy with whatever.”

