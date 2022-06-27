Figures have revealed that Merseyside is the second worst area in the country for drug driving offences.

Greater London was reported as being the capital for drug driving offences — with 6,252 offences being recorded since 2015.

Merseyside followed in second place with 3,920 convictions and Greater Manchester in third with a reported 2,799. This includes areas such as Liverpool and St. Helen’s.

Since 2015, the drug most frequently recorded in the bloodstream of drivers under the influence is tetrahydrocannabinol.

Within the same timeframe, there have been 40,281 arrests associated with drivers who have tetrahydrocannabinol in their systems.

What is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)?

THC is a psychoactive substance found in cannabis

It is known for producing the ‘high’ feeling associated with smoking the drug

THC can also lead to central nervous system depression

The second most common drug recorded in drug drivers is benzoylecgonine — the main metabolite Class A drug, cocaine.

There have been 21,461 driver arrests linked to this drug since 2015.

Credit: UK Addiction Report

According to the new data released by Private Rehab Clinic Delamere, 20% of drug-driving offences were located in the North West.

The South-East of England had the second-highest level of drug-driving offences, with a reported 19.43% of UK cases.

Cheshire is in seventh place with 1,770 and Lancashire in 10th place with 1,442.