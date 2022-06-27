A Cheshire MP has joined colleagues speaking out against the US Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights. Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, says she had an abortion as a teenager, and added that she is devastated to think of that choice being snatched away from so many.

Writing on Twitter, she said: "I had an abortion as a teenager and can probably trace every good thing since back to that decision.

"I've also lived in the US, and it's devastating to think of all the young women like me denied the opportunities I've had as that choice has been snatched away."

It is not the first time Ms Nicholls has spoken about her decision.

Tweeting in 2018 in support of the repeal of the 8th Amendment of the Irish constitution, which allowed the Irish Parliament to legislate for abortion, she said: "As someone with Irish heritage who has had an abortion, even under the auspices of the archaic 1967 act here, I can't underline enough the importance of what tomorrow's vote on repealing the 8th Amendment of the Irish constitution means."

The MP, who studied in Liverpool and worked as a trade union official in Salford before she was elected to the Commons, is a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Sexual and Reproductive Health in the UK.

Demonstrations against the US court's decision have taken place across the States and in the UK.

One protest took place Liverpool on Sunday at St George's Hall where the organisers said they hoped to send a message of solidarity to American women.

Protesters gathered for the impromptu demonstration with placards bearing messages such as "Our bodies our choice", "Hands off our reproductive rights" and "Solidarity with our US sisters".

Bella Simspon (left) and Maddie Cooke (right). Credit: Liverpool Echo

The gathering was organised by Bella Simpson, 19, from Aigburth, who is studying music at Oxford University.

She said: "We shouldn't have to be here. The fact we are is incredibly shocking and disappointing.

"It doesn't just affect women in America, it affects women all over the world. It shows how fleeting our rights are, if we stay silent and we're not constantly vigilant.

"We also want to show solidarity with our sisters in America. This decision has erased 50 years of work by activists.

"It's our responsibility to stand up and fight back and send a message."

A protest over the Supreme Court abortion ruling at St Georges Hall, Liverpool Credit: Liverpool Echo

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.