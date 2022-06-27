An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital following a hit-and-run on a busy road in Gorton.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Hyde Road on Sunday 26 June around 1.30pm after reports of a crash.

The boy was rushed to hospital by paramedics and remains in a serious condition.

Police are urgently appealing for information after the driver failed to stop.

Bus services were diverted, as well as traffic, which began to cause congestion on nearby side streets. Credit: MEN

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Investigators are appealing for information and dash cam footage following fail to stop collision in Manchester.

"At around 1.20pm on Sunday 26 June 2022, we received a report of a collision on Hyde Road in the Debdale Park area."

"Officers attended and established that a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian and failed to stop at the scene."

Debdale Park, between Reddish Bridge and Laburnum Road where the accident took place, was cordoned off.

Officers say the vehicle collided with the boy, who was taken to hospital by paramedics with severe injuries.

One woman, who lives near Hyde Road, said: “There are a lot of accidents here - without a shadow of a doubt it’s one dangerous road. Even parents don’t use the crossing and run in-between cars. They go so fast."

Another man, who lives further down Hyde Road, said he knew something had happened when he saw the bus had been diverted away.

He added: "I heard the air ambulance landing, and saw the Stagecoach bus was using Reddish Lane instead.

"My heart goes out to that young boy and the family. Something needs to be done about the way people drive on this road, it's scary what can happen."

The 11-year-old boy remains in hospital with serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.