Play Brightcove video

Drivers who kill could be sentenced to life behind bars after a campaign by the parents of a four-year-old killed by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen car.

Violet Grace Youens was crossing a road in St Helens with her nan, when she was knocked down and killed by a driver doing 83mph in a 30 zone.

At the time, the maximum sentence a dangerous driver could be handed was 14 years - something Violet's family said was an insult to grieving families.

Now, their long-running campaign for a change in the law will become reality - and a lasting legacy left by their little girl.

Violet-Grace with her parents. Credit: Merseyside Police.

The changes come into force as part of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act - which means judges will be able to hand down life sentences to dangerous drivers who kill and careless drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Violet's parents Glenn and Becky hope it will be a deterrent to others who are tempted to be reckless on our roads.

Glenn said: "Even before he was sentenced, we were told by the CPS not to expect double figures for the man who ran over our daughter, stepped over her dying body and was on a plane within three hours?

"Me and Becky were mortified. He gets to go an enjoy the rest of his life while leaving us to try pick up the pieces of what he left us of our life."

Aidan McAteer was driving a stolen Ford Fiesta on Prescot Road in St Helens at around 83mph - nearly three times the legal speed limit - when he mowed down Violet-Grace and her grandmother in March 2017.

The four-year-old died and her nan, Angela French, suffered life changing injuries.

McAteer, then aged 26, ran away from the scene, and then fled the country.

After returning to the UK, he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for nine years and four months, of which half was to be served in prison and the rest on licence.

Violet-Grace Youens Credit: Granada Reports

Glenn and Becky hope the change will not only make the roads safer, but give families more time to grieve their loss before those responsible for their loved ones death is released from prison.

Glenn explained: "Violet's brother was 18 months old when she died.

"If Aidan McAteer got life in prison with minimum of 15 years, our son would have been 16, nearly 17, he would have been at the stage in life where he understands life, death, the justice system.

"But at the moment he's just turned seven, he's still trying to work out why he hasn't got a sister, he doesn't understand it.

"With life imprisonment, it gives families of these young children time to process, to get to a stage where they can make sense of what's happening."

Aidan McAteer was driving at 83mph when he hit Violet-Grace

Violet's family say it is now down to the courts to use the new powers grieving families have fought for in the hope tougher jail sentences will mean fewer lives lost.

"Younger people are learning to drive at a younger age, there are faster cars and they've got to learn that those cars are a lethal weapon," Glenn said.

"Doing 80mph in a 30 zone is not an accident, that's intentional.

"People need to know how this shatters people's lives, and hopefully it will be a deterrent, people will start to drive properly as they should do.

"If I take a knife out on the streets that's intentional. If I'm speeding in my car at those kind of speeds, that's also intentional."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.