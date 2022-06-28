The iconic Lytham Festival is back for the first time in three years, bringing with it huge names from around the world.

For one year only, the event in Lancashire has been extended to run over 10 days and is expected to see more than 200,000 festival-goers take to the Green.

Dubbed the 'biggest and best lineup ever', stars such as Diana Ross, Simply Red and Lewis Capaldi are set to grace the stage, from Tuesday 28 July to Sunday 10 July.

Here's everything you need to know if you're going:

Diana Ross is set to grace the stage on Tuesday. Credit: PA images

Who is headlining Lytham Festival?

Part One of Lytham Festival runs from Tuesday 28 June to Saturday 2 July.

Tuesday 28: Diana Ross, Jack Savoretti, Cassidy Janson

Wednesday 29: Lewis Capaldi, JP Saxe, Luke La Volpe

Thursday 30: Snow Patrol, Kodaline, Jade Bird

Friday 1: Duran Duran, Goldfrapp, Walt Disco, Kate Owen (DJ)

Saturday 2: Nile Rodgers & Chic, TLC, Soul II Soul, Craig Charles Funk & Soul DJ Set

Paul Weller is headlining during the second half of Lytham Festival. Credit: PA images

Part Two of Lytham Festival runs from Wednesday 6 July to Sunday 10 July.

Wednesday 6 July: Simply Red, Special Guest: Lisa Stansfield, Marisha Wallace

Thursday 7 July: Elbow Special Guest: Richard Hawley, Badly Drawn Boy

Friday 8 July: The Strokes, Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, The Lounge Society

Saturday 9 July: Tears for Fears, Special Guest: Alison Moyet, Natalie Imbruglia

Sunday 10 July: Paul Weller, The Charlatans, Lottery Winners, Nia Wyn.

Lionel Richie was scheduled to perform at Lytham, but will no longer be attending.

When does the festival start and finish?

Around 200,000 Festival-goers are set to take to the Green from Tuesday 28 June until Sunday 10 July.

Where are the stages?

Here's a (not-to-scale) map of the festival, which it taking place on Lytham Green.

Lytham Festival map of stages

Where do I park?

Lytham Festival car parking is located directly next to the festival on Lytham Green.

Pre-booking car parking is advised to avoid disappointment as cars will be parked in arrival order.

Cars are not permitted to stay overnight and there are no motorhomes permitted.

The main stage of Lytham Festival

How do I get there?

If travelling by bus, services 11 & 17 frequently run throughout the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.

You can catch service 11 from the MA1 stop or service 17 from the MA5 stop, both on Market Street in Blackpool Town Centre.

There will be more frequent buses which will run later during the festival.

Lytham Train Station is five minute walk from the festival site. Visit the Trainline site for more information about train times.

What items are banned?

Here's a list of all of the prohibited items at Lytham Festival 2022, which includes pets, fireworks and professional recording equipment.

A list of prohibited items at Lytham Festival.

Can I use cash?

All food concessions and bars at Lytham Festival are cashless. Only card payments will be accepted.

What is the weather forecast?

Find the weather forecast for Lytham Festival here.

Is the festival still on if it rains?

Organisers say that concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

Umbrellas are not permitted inside the grounds, so festival goers are advised to dress appropriately.

Any questions we haven't answered?

For more information, please visit the Lytham Festival website.

