The disco diva and queen of Motown Diana Ross is set to headline Lancashire's biggest festival, which has returned for the first time in three years.

Fresh from Glastonbury, the 78-year-old singer is swapping Worthy Farm for the Green as Lytham Festival kicks off ten days of music.

She is set to belt out Supremes classics such as Baby Love, Stop in the Name of Love as well as her later solo hits like Chain Reaction and Love Hangover.

Lytham Festival is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors, from Tuesday 28 July until Sunday 10 July, after a three year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate the return to crowds and music, the festival is running for a 10 days instead of the usual five.

Organisers say this is the Flyde coast's biggest ever event with Paul Weller, The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Duran Duran, Elbow, Simply Red and Tears For Fears joining Diana Ross on the main stage.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “This Lytham Festival has been a long time coming.

"We have not been on our beloved Lytham Green for three years so it’s now time to make this a festival to remember as we all come together to enjoy 10 nights packed with amazing live music.”

