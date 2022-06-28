A murder victim's mother who campaigned to bring in Helen's Law has described the death of her daughter's killer as a "great relief".

Marie McCourt, the mother of Helen McCourt from Merseyside, has said she now hopes that someone connected to murderer Ian Simms will reveal where he hid her daughter's body following his death.

Pub landlord Ian Simms was jailed for life, after being convicted of the murder of 22-year-old Helen McCourt in February 1988.

Simms was released from prison in 2020 after 32 years in prison despite never revealing the location of Helen's body.

Ian Simms was eligible to be considered for release in February 2004 but left prison in 2020.

Earlier that year Helen's family tried to overturn the Parole Board's decision to release him but that was rejected by High Court judges.

Reports have said Simms died last week, but no cause of death has yet been given.

Simms strangled Helen as she walked home from work in Billinge more than 30 years ago.

Since Helen's death, her mother Marie McCourt has fought tirelessly to make 'Helen's Law' a reality.

It's a law that could stop killers who refuse to reveal the whereabouts of their victims' being released from prison.

Mrs McCourt, from St Helens in Merseyside, told the Mirror: "It's a great relief knowing that this man is at last wiped off this earth.

"He's got what he deserved.

"I'm hoping now maybe he spoke to -somebody in prison or maybe one of his friends or family who were perhaps too scared to come forward when he was alive, will do so now.

"I just pray now that somebody may have some details of where he said he had done it.

"It breaks my heart but not just mine but all families who've had loved ones taken.

"It's hard to lose a child through illness, it's worse when someone deliberately takes her life."

She added that she lived in fear when he was released from prison with a tag on in 2020.