Tributes have been paid to former Bury FC captain Martyn Forrest who has died of a brain tumour at the age of 43.

The midfielder and father-of-two suddenly collapsed in 2008 during a match against Radcliffe Borough after which he had several treatments.

His wife Lisa paid tribute: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write this message to let you know Martyn has passed away.

"He was an amazing husband and a fantastic dad. We will miss you so so much.

"Not many people are aware that when Martyn collapsed on the pitch at Radcliffe Borough back in 2008 he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"After undergoing brain surgery three times, radiotherapy and chemotherapy we were given the unfortunate news in March 2022 that the treatment was no longer working.

"After a few months of suffering he is now at his resting place where he can look down on his two boys and see them grow up into amazing men.

"I cannot say how much his fun loving personality is going to be missed by so many people. Rest in peace my wonderful husband.xx"

His former club Bury FC also paid tribute to the Martyn, saying he will be "remembered fondly."