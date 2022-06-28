Over 57,000 people watched live coverage of the Isle of Man TT on a new online platform launched by organisers this year.

All qualifying sessions and races were streamed live for the first time through the TT+ Live Pass.

The live service came at a cost to viewers with a one-off payment of £14.99 to watch the coverage, but all other services remain free to those who sign up.

More than 130,000 people across 185 countries have signed up to the free channel since its launch in April.

TT+ was launched in April as a key element of the 'Digital Broadcast Strategy' for the Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Tim Crookhall MHK, Minister for the Department of Enterprise said: " This level of visibility hopefully will only bring wider benefits for all aspects of the Island’s economy, acknowledging the TT’s ageing audience profile that is synonymous with the motorsport demographic.He continued: "This digital channel will be utilised to engage with a diverse set of new fans that will both ensure and sustain the Island’s visitor income for the event.”

Since the Digital Broadcast Strategy was launched, the RR has seen almost a 50% growth in the size of its total audience on social media.

The aim is to grow the audience by 450% in 2027.

Fans have watched over 700,000 cumulative hours of TT coverage since the platform launched. Credit: Steve Babb

The TT races returned to the island after being cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.