It is now against the law to photograph or record women breastfeeding without their consent.

Those people caught and prosecuted under the new law could face a two year maximum prison sentence.

The campaign that led to the new law was started by Manchester mum, Julia Cooper, who was photographed breastfeeding her child at Sale Water Park.

Speaking to Granada Reports at the time she said "I felt so violated. I just felt so shocked, powerless, I didn't know what to do."

To be guilty of the offence the perpetrator must be acting for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, alarming or distressing the victim.

The campaign has been backed by Julia's MP Jeff Smith under the slogan "Stop the Breast Pest".

The Labour member for Withington said he was "hugely surprised" to learn it was not already a crime, and has welcomed the change.

The new law builds on on existing offences of voyeurism which banned ‘upskirting’, where offenders take a picture under someones clothes without them knowing.

Gina Martin led the campaign to make upskirting illegal