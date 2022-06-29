Play Brightcove video

An innocent young black men stopped by armed police in an 'institutionally racist' incident is too afraid to leave his home, a community campaigner has said.

Merseyside Police has been heavily criticised after footage emerged of armed officers aiming guns at two innocent black men in Toxteth, Liverpool.

The force says it was responding to reports a man had been seen carrying a gun, and one of the men, on Mulgrave Street, matched a description officers had been given.

It defends the action taken by the officers and says body worn camera footage shows the stoppage was "justified and appropriate".

But, community campaigners say officers were "extremely hostile and extremely aggressive" during the incident at around 9.30pm on Monday, 27 June, and claim it is indicative of how police operate in the area.

They also say it is the third time one of the men involved in the incident had been stopped by police - which has left him able to leave his home through fear it will happen again.

Dr Amina Elmi, Project Manager, of the Granby Somali Women's Group, praised the way the young men acted in the situation, but says it should never have happened in the first place.

"Because this has happened on the third occasion he doesn't want to leave his front door, he says 'I don't want to go out'," she said.

"He had just finished his last assignment for university, he is in his third year at university and he just wanted to get some air and wanted to go for a walk with his friend.

"Now he's locked up in his house and he's like 'I do not want to come out'."

She added: "The fact that they had been in this situation before, that tells you a lot about what's going on the Liverpool 8 area and going on with the police where it's black men in the stop and search situation.

"They knew exactly what to do, they stayed calm they followed the procedure, it was the police that were the aggressors in this situation.

"They didn't even say to them sorry we shouldn't have done that, sorry we stopped you, it was a mistake on our part, nothing - there was nothing."

Dr Elmi says she is concerned the UK will begin to become like the USA, where videos of officers allegedly mistreating black and other ethnic minority communities poorly continue to arise.

Footage shows armed officers aiming assault rifles directly at the young man and his friend after stopping them because they appeared to match the description of a man seen carrying a gun.

Dr Elmi said: "We've looked at the video and we understand that when a firearm is involved that the police should responded and they respond in that manner.

"For us it wasn't that, for us it was the conduct. If those two young men hadn't been very level headed very calm in those situations god knows what would have happened.

"The police were extremely hostile, extremely aggressive. Their conduct in how they spoke to them, how they spoke to the passerby, that's not acceptable, so for us it was how they responded in this situation and how they portrayed themselves as the police."

Kim Johnson, the MP for the area and also Liverpool's first black MP, says the "profiling and scapegoating" of black men by police needed to change.

Merseyside Police says its officers carried out the stop and search "in line with training and procedures".

Superintendent Diane Pownall said: "Shortly after 9.15pm last night members of the public called us to report they had seen a man carrying a handgun at the junction of Princes Road and North Hill Street and he then tucked it in to his waist band.

"As with any reports of somebody being armed with a firearm, armed response officers were authorised and deployed to the area.

"They saw two men on nearby Mulgrave Street, one of whom matched the physical description of the person and was wearing clothing that matched the clothing described.

“Again, in line with training and procedures the officers carried out an armed stop. Due to the report that a man had been seen with a firearm, handcuffs were used during the search.

"Having viewed body worn footage of the incident we can say that officers explained to both men why they had been stopped and the reason for the search and both men were co-operative.

"Nothing was found on either of the men and no further action was taken.

"At the end of the search officers double checked that the men understood why the search had taken place and were advised on how to make a complaint if they felt the need to do so, but neither of the men indicated that they wished to make a complaint."

The force said that having viewed the body worn footage and given the information received from the public it believes the stop search was "justified and appropriate".

Superintendent Pownall added: “We understand the footage of armed officers stopping men on the street can look quite intimidating, but where we have reports of people armed with guns the safety of the public is our paramount concern.

"I have been in touch with our local Councillors and Kim Johnson, MP, who have raised concerns about the armed stop and have invited them to a meeting with myself and area Inspector Dave Uren, so that we can explain what the officers were responding to and why the approach they took was required, whilst at the same time listen to their concerns."