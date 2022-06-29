Bowel cancer patient says she was inspired by Dame Deborah James

Play Brightcove video

A bowel cancer patient from Newton-le-Willows says she was inspired by Dame Deborah James after they were diagnosed in the same year.

Karen Cowley says she always felt a special connection with the forty year old as they were living with the same cancer.

Dame Deborah was honoured after raising millions of pounds for cancer research

Karen said: "I was diagnosed in December 2016 also and there were a lot of similarities between her journey and my own.

"One of the ways that helped a great deal was when I was suffering from the effects of wearing a stoma for eighteen months. I had an ileostomy and she made that normal for me."

Charities have said Dame Deborah James' efforts to fundraise and spread awareness for bowel cancer will save lives and give people "precious time with their loved ones".

Campaigner and podcast host Dame Deborah, who raised millions of pounds for cancer research, died from the disease on Tuesday, her family said in a statement.

Dame Deborah died on Tuesday aged 40

Dame Deborah, a former headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 when she was 35 and kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments raising bowel cancer awareness.

She became famous for her podcasting and journalism detailing what life with cancer was like.

Dame Deborah with her children Eloise and Hugo

Her efforts have placed her as a figurehead of a condition that many people shy away from.

Speaking to ITV News Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive, Bowel Cancer UK said: "She just never stopped raising awareness.

"She never stopped supporting people even when she was going through difficult times herself and right to the last minute she campaigned and set up a Bowelbabe fund.

"She's just done a phenomenal amount and she will be huge missed. My thoughts are with her family today."

Dame Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016

Karen has been on a clinical trial at the Clatterbridge Cancer centre in Liverpool for fourteen months and has been told by her consultant she is responding positively. She said: "I've never been more cared for to be honest and I'm really looked after when I'm there.

"In between I have blood tests and scans so anything that would raise a red flag to them - I'm sure they would respond to straight away."