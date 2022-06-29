Healthcare workers have denied mistreating patients following an investigation into alleged unlawful sedation at a hospital stroke unit.

Lancashire Police launched the probe after concerns were raised into Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in November 2018.

Now, four workers, Catherine Hudson, 52, Charlotte Wilmot, 47, Victoria Holehouse, 31, and Marek Grabianowski, 45, have each entered not guilty pleas to the combined 31 charges they face.

A fifth defendant, Matthew Pover, 39, also attended but did not enter pleas.

Matthew Pover, who did not enter pleas, will next appear at court in August. Credit: MEN Media

All the alleged offences are said to have taken place on various dates between November 2013 and November 2018.

Hudson, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, faces 17 counts including allegations she ill-treated, or conspired to ill-treat, a total of five patients by administering unprescribed sedatives.

She also is accused of theft and conspiracy to steal drugs from Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Wilmot, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, faces four counts of conspiring to steal drugs, one count of conspiring with Hudson to ill-treat a patient and a further count of encouraging Hudson to unlawfully sedate another patient.

Charlotte Wilmot Credit: MEN Media

Holehouse, of Riverside Drive, Hambleton, in Lancashire, denies two counts of conspiracy to steal drugs from the hospital.

Victoria Holhouse Credit: MEN Media

Grabianowski, of Montepelier Avenue, Bispham, denies three counts of conspiracy to steal drugs from the hospital.

Marek Grabianowski Credit: MEN Media

Both Grabianowski and Hudson also pleaded not guilty to intending to pervert the course of justice by disposing of evidence.

The defendants were bailed ahead of their trial on 31 July 2023 which is expected to last eight weeks. A pre-trial review will take place on 5 June.

Pover, of Bearwood Road, Smethwick, West Midlands, will enter his pleas on August 8 to charges of conspiracy to steal, theft, and supplying and offering a Class C drug.