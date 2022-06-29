World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has embarked on a tour of his one-man-show telling all about his life and career.

The no-punches-pulled stage show features stories, sing-songs and questions from the audience.

It is being done as a way for Fury, who is from Morecambe, to interact with his fans, something he feels is very important.

He said: “Without the fans, the person being watched by a fan is nothing and people need to realise that.

"We don’t need protecting from the fans. We need to embrace these people.”

Tyson retained his world heavyweight champion status in April. Credit: PA images

Fury hung his gloves up in April 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley in front of a 94,000 strong crowd, retaining his World Heavyweight Champion status.

In his career, Fury has been a two-time Heavyweight Champion and holds victories overDeontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko.

But he has since returned to normal family life, spending more time with his wife Paris and his six children, fitting in the school run around training twice a day.

He said: “We’ve got a good routine. I get up in the morning, I take the kids to school, I go for a run.

"I come back do some jobs, whatever I have to do. Whether that’s a tip run, pay some bills, tidy up outside.”

Tyson and some of his children.

Despite speculation about an exhibition fight with UFC World Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, Fury maintains that he does not want to return to the ring just for a big payday.

He explains: “It’ll be a sad day if I do come out of retirement because I’d only ever come back for a large amount of money.

"I always said the day it becomes about money, that’s the day I walk away.”

Tyson’s tour will hit Liverpool, Warrington and Manchester over the next few months.

